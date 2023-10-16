Buy Crypto
CryptoPawCoin Surges 680% in 24 Hours, Enters Top 100 Cryptocurrencies

Binance News
2023-10-16 04:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, CryptoPawCoin (CPRC) recently experienced a 680% surge in the past 24 hours, entering the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, currently valued at over half a billion dollars. CPRC's mission is to support animal welfare, but caution is advised due to its low trading volume, making it susceptible to price manipulation and potential risks for investors. It's rare for a coin to jump into the top 100 by means of total market capitalization, and even more rarely does it happen overnight. According to data from CoinGecko, CPRC is currently trading at $0.0016 and has a total market capitalization of just over half a billion dollars. However, the cryptocurrency doesn't seem to appear on CoinMarketCap. Based on its official website, the purpose of the coin is to help animal welfare: CPRC aims to transform the way we support animal shelters, rescue organizations, and wildlife conservation efforts. It's worth noting, however, that the trading volume on CPRC seems rather low compared to many other cryptocurrencies that are trading at around this market capitalization. This usually means that smaller orders can impact the price more, so it's critical to be extremely careful of such projects and approach them with utmost caution.
