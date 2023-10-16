copy link
Founder of SlowMist Identifies Potential Private Key Leak in Friend.Tech
2023-10-16 04:33
According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xian has tweeted that a private key leak has been detected in the friend.tech account of Twitter user Pangchy. The leak is believed to have occurred through an analysis of multiple networks, including Base, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. The exact cause of the leak remains uncertain, but it is suspected to be related to a third-party bot on Telegram.
