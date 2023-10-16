Infinite Block Launches Ethereum Staking Service With 4% Annual Yield

According to Foresight News, South Korean blockchain fintech company Infinite Block has opened its Ethereum staking service for businesses through its proprietary custody platform, KARBON. The annual staking yield is set at 4%. Infinite Block aims to provide a secure and reliable staking service for businesses looking to earn passive income from their Ethereum holdings. By utilizing the KARBON platform, businesses can stake their Ethereum and earn a 4% annual yield on their investment. This move comes as Ethereum transitions from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, known as Ethereum 2.0. The shift to PoS is expected to improve the network's scalability, security, and energy efficiency. Infinite Block's Ethereum staking service is a significant development for businesses interested in participating in the Ethereum 2.0 network and earning passive income from their cryptocurrency holdings.

