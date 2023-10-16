copy link
create picture
more
Ether.fi Releases Decentralization Roadmap And Self-Restrictions
Binance News
2023-10-16 00:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, non-custodial liquidity staking platform ether.fi has released a decentralization roadmap and self-restrictions article. The plan is to place self-restriction constraints directly into smart contracts, promising to keep the number of protocol validators and ETH self-restrictions below 25% of the consensus layer. The article reflects the decentralization roadmap, with the ultimate goal of becoming the simplest and lowest entry barrier method for staking or running nodes; staking and node operations require no permission; decentralized governance and contract rigidity. In terms of milestones for the decentralization roadmap, ether.fi has completed self-custody key delegation staking, single node operator integration first phase, DVT integration first phase, and open-source smart contracts. It is expected to launch eETH in November 2023, allowing users to mint and redeem without permission; re-staking integration is expected in November 2023; full open-source is expected in December 2023; DVT integration second phase is expected to be completed in March 2024, achieving permissionless individual staking; DAO governance is expected to be released in March 2024; and contract rigidity is expected to be achieved in March 2024.
View full text