copy link
create picture
more
FLOW, APE, AXS, and ID Tokens Set for Unlocking This Week
Binance News
2023-10-15 23:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that FLOW, APE, AXS, and ID tokens are scheduled for a one-time unlocking between October 16 and October 22. Specifically: Flow token (FLOW) will unlock 7.29 million tokens (approximately $3.23 million) on October 16 at 08:00, accounting for 0.7% of the circulating supply; ApeCoin token (APE) will unlock 15.6 million tokens (approximately $16.66 million) on October 17 at 08:00, accounting for 4.23% of the circulating supply; Axie Infinity token (AXS) will unlock 15.13 million tokens (approximately $64.59 million) on October 20 at 21:10, accounting for 11.5% of the circulating supply; SPACE ID token (ID) will unlock 18.49 million tokens (approximately $3.41 million) on October 22 at 08:00, accounting for 6.46% of the circulating supply.
View full text