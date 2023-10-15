FLOW, APE, AXS, and ID Tokens Set for Unlocking This Week

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that FLOW, APE, AXS, and ID tokens are scheduled for a one-time unlocking between October 16 and October 22. Specifically: Flow token (FLOW) will unlock 7.29 million tokens (approximately $3.23 million) on October 16 at 08:00, accounting for 0.7% of the circulating supply; ApeCoin token (APE) will unlock 15.6 million tokens (approximately $16.66 million) on October 17 at 08:00, accounting for 4.23% of the circulating supply; Axie Infinity token (AXS) will unlock 15.13 million tokens (approximately $64.59 million) on October 20 at 21:10, accounting for 11.5% of the circulating supply; SPACE ID token (ID) will unlock 18.49 million tokens (approximately $3.41 million) on October 22 at 08:00, accounting for 6.46% of the circulating supply.

