Sun Yuchen Becomes Largest ETH Staker With Over 282,000 ETH
Binance News
2023-10-15 16:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin has reported that Sun Yuchen is now the largest staker of Ethereum (ETH). He currently holds 282,796 ETH, worth approximately $439 million, staked through two addresses on the Lido platform.
