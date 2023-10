Sun Yuchen Becomes Largest ETH Staker With Over 282,000 ETH

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin has reported that Sun Yuchen is now the largest staker of Ethereum (ETH). He currently holds 282,796 ETH, worth approximately $439 million, staked through two addresses on the Lido platform.