Bitcoin's 'Ultra Boring' Trading Conditions May Lead to $27,000 Breakthrough

Binance News
2023-10-15 15:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a new weekly close on October 15, with trading conditions remaining 'ultra boring' but still offering hope for a $27,000 breakthrough. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a typically sideways weekend, with BTC price volatility absent prior to the close. Bitcoin continued to hover around the key $26,800 mark, denying traders major trajectory cues, while spot markets remained quiet. Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of MN Trading, argued that there was room for a BTC price trip to $27,800. He stated that weekends are 'ultra boring' for trading, especially for Bitcoin. Popular trader and analyst Daan Crypto Trades also noted an upcoming weekly candle closing below a 'bull market support band' formed of two moving averages. Additional analysis predicted volatility picking up toward the end of the day, with the latest CME Group Bitcoin futures closing price at $26,840 an area of interest. Timothy Peterson, founder and investment manager at Cane Island Alternative Advisors, saw the BTC price level of $27,000 and beyond gaining importance as potential longer-term support over the weekend. Due to the relationship between price and adoption, $27,000 should constitute a form of benchmark which sustains as support around 75% of the time by the end of 2023.
