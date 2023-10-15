Canon Unveils Nanoimprint Lithography System to Compete with ASML in Semiconductor Production

According to Cointelegraph, Canon, the Japanese company known for its printers and cameras, introduced a groundbreaking solution on Friday, Oct. 13, aimed at assisting in the production of advanced semiconductor components. Canon's newly launched 'nanoimprint lithography' system is the company's competitive response to Dutch firm ASML, a leading player in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine sector. ASML's machinery is crucial for producing state-of-the-art chips, including those used in the latest Apple iPhones. The use of these machines has been drawn into the technological conflict between the United States and China. The United States has sought to hinder China's access to essential chips and manufacturing equipment through export restrictions and various sanctions, impeding the progress of the world's second-largest economy in an area where it is already seen as lagging. ASML's EUV technology has gained significant traction among top chip manufacturers due to its vital role in enabling the production of semiconductors at 5 nanometers and below. Canon reportedly announced that its new system, the FPA-1200NZ2C, can produce semiconductors matching a 5nm process and scale down to 2nm, surpassing the capabilities of the A17 Pro chip found in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which is a 3nm semiconductor. The Dutch government has imposed restrictions on ASML, preventing the export of its EUV lithography machines to China, where no units have been shipped. This limitation exists due to the critical role of these machines in the production of cutting-edge semiconductor chips. With Canon's claim that their new machine can facilitate the production of semiconductors equivalent to 2nm, it is likely to face increased scrutiny.

