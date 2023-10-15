copy link
Big Time Corrects Leaderboard Display Issue
2023-10-15 09:13
According to Foresight News, Big Time recently announced that the leaderboard is now accurately displaying the total recommended bonus amount. The company clarified that the points were never lost, but there was an issue with the display. This update should resolve any concerns regarding the leaderboard's accuracy and functionality.
