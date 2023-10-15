Nigerian Government to Grant $6,444 to 45 AI Startups and Researchers

According to Cointelegraph, the Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announced that the Federal Government plans to grant $6,444 (5 million naira) each to 45 artificial intelligence (AI) focused startups and researchers. This amounts to a total of $289,980 (225 million naira) being allocated for AI development. The Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme was recently introduced to promote the widespread use of AI to drive economic growth. The scheme's focus areas include Agriculture, Education and Workforce, Finance, Governance, Healthcare, Utility, and Sustainability. To be eligible for the grant, applicants must form a consortium consisting of a startup or tech company, a researcher from a Nigerian university, or a foreign researcher. Applicants are required to submit a research proposal in line with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy's AI focus areas, as well as a detailed project proposal outlining the project's potential economic impact in Nigeria. A proven track record of excellence in research or entrepreneurship is also necessary, and applicants are expected to publish at least one peer-reviewed article within one year of receiving the grant. In August, the Nigerian government invited scientists of Nigerian heritage and globally renowned experts who have worked within the Nigerian market to collaborate on the development of its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. The application period for the grant runs from Oct. 13, 2023, to Nov. 15, 2023, with submissions to be made through the specified online platform. A panel of AI specialists will assess the proposals, and shortlisted applicants will be notified via email and invited for interviews.

