Interchain To Support Modular Blockchain Celestia, Reward Ecosystem Infrastructure Managers

According to Foresight News, Cosmos announced that Interchain will soon support the modular blockchain Celestia. In addition, the Celestia team plans to reward managers and maintainers of core ecosystem infrastructure and tools, such as Cosmos SDK, CometBFT, CosmWasm, and IBC, through a dedicated program. This collaboration aims to strengthen the ecosystem and encourage further development and maintenance of essential infrastructure components. By supporting Celestia, Interchain aims to promote the growth of the modular blockchain ecosystem and enhance its overall functionality. The dedicated reward program for ecosystem infrastructure managers and maintainers is expected to incentivize their continued efforts in maintaining and improving the core tools and infrastructure within the Cosmos ecosystem. This initiative is likely to contribute to the long-term success and stability of the ecosystem, as well as attract more developers and users to the platform.

