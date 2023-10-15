copy link
create picture
more
BarnBridge Token BOND Sees 90.2% Increase In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-10-15 06:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the BarnBridge token BOND experienced a significant increase of approximately 90.2% in the past 24 hours. The current price of the token stands at $6.13.
View full text