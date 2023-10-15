Stride Temporarily Suspends ATOM Liquidity Staking Due To Reward Fluctuations

According to Foresight News, Cosmos ecosystem liquidity staking protocol Stride has announced the temporary suspension of ATOM liquidity staking due to larger-than-expected fluctuations in ATOM staking rewards. Stride assures users that their funds are not at risk and that all stATOM functions will resume in three days. During this period, stATOM will continue to accumulate staking rewards as usual, which will be displayed after the three-day suspension. Liquidity staking for other tokens remains unaffected.

