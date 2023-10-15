copy link
Stronghold Digital Mining Produces 196 BTC In September With Energy Revenue Of $200,000
Binance News
2023-10-15 01:13
According to Foresight News, Stronghold Digital Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, produced 196 BTC in September, generating an energy revenue of approximately $200,000.
