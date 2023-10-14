Immutable Partners with Amazon Web Services to Transform Blockchain Gaming

According to CryptoPotato, web3 gaming platform Immutable has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to revolutionize blockchain gaming and create new opportunities for game developers in the crypto space. Immutable has joined AWS's ISV Accelerate Program, a sales program for companies using AWS services in their products. This partnership will integrate Immutable's blockchain gaming technology, particularly Immutable X, which is Ethereum-compatible, with AWS's Activate program. Immutable's Chief Commercial Officer, Jason Suen, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it will provide a turnkey solution for quickly building and scaling web3 games for their vast network of game developers. AWS Head of Startups, John Kearney, highlighted the significance of the gaming sector within the blockchain industry and noted that numerous studios are exploring crypto technology's integration into their games. AWS is also actively engaged with the Blockchain Game Alliance, showcasing its commitment to advancing blockchain gaming. The collaboration between Immutable and AWS will open up a vast pipeline of game studio leads and provide critical support for deal closures. This partnership offers the potential to simplify the growth and expansion of blockchain games by providing access to AWS resources, enhancing security for potential clients, and facilitating the closing of agreements with prominent game studios globally. Developers seeking to build on Immutable's blockchain can also take advantage of AWS Activate, a program offering essential perks such as technical support, training, and $100,000 worth of AWS cloud credits. Immutable has been making strides with its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM), which underwent public testing in collaboration with Polygon Labs in August. The zkEVM promises to lower development costs for game developers while providing the security and network effects associated with the Ethereum ecosystem. Immutable has also gained recognition and valuation, reaching $2.5 billion in March 2022, following a remarkable $200 million Series C funding round primarily led by Singaporean state-owned investment firm Temasek.

