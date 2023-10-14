ConsenSys Acquires Blockchain Mechanism Design Firm Special Mechanism Group

According to Foresight News, blockchain development company ConsenSys has acquired Special Mechanism Group (SMG), a firm focused on researching blockchain microstructure and mechanism design. The specific details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. SMG will become a division of ConsenSys and will continue to operate as SMG. The acquisition aims to enhance ConsenSys' ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to users and developers, as well as making Web3 accessible to everyone.

