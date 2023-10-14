copy link
Ferrari Begins Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Luxury Cars in the US
2023-10-14 08:33
According to Foresight News, Ferrari has started accepting cryptocurrency payments for its luxury sports cars in the United States and plans to expand the program to Europe at the request of its major customers. The decision was made in response to market and dealer demands, as many of Ferrari's clients have invested in cryptocurrencies.
