Mysten Labs Launches DApp Kit For Building React Applications On Sui
Binance News
2023-10-14 08:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has introduced the dApp Kit, an integrated solution for building React applications and decentralized applications (DApps) on the Sui platform. The dApp Kit simplifies tasks such as connecting wallets, signing transactions, and obtaining data, making it easier for developers to create applications on the Sui network.
