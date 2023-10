California Governor Signs Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrency Industry

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to regulate the state's cryptocurrency industry, as reported by Bloomberg Law. California is currently home to nearly a quarter of North America's blockchain companies. State legislators hope to establish new rules surrounding cryptocurrencies, as the federal government has not taken action. They aim to create a basic regulatory framework for the industry.