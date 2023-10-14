copy link
California Governor Signs Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrency Industry
2023-10-14 07:23
According to Foresight News, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to regulate the state's cryptocurrency industry, as reported by Bloomberg Law. California is currently home to nearly a quarter of North America's blockchain companies. State legislators hope to establish new rules surrounding cryptocurrencies, as the federal government has not taken action. They aim to create a basic regulatory framework for the industry.
