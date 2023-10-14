copy link
DWF Labs Deposits 30 Million ORBS to Bithumb, Totaling 92.4 Million in 5 Days
Binance News
2023-10-14 07:03
According to Foresight News, monitoring by The Data Nerd has shown that DWF Labs has deposited an additional 30 million ORBS (worth $1.19 million) to Bithumb. Over the past five days, they have deposited a total of 92.4 million ORBS (valued at $3.123 million) to CEX. DWF Labs currently still holds 57.6 million ORBS (equivalent to $2.3 million).
