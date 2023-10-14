Sui Foundation To Allocate Additional 40 Million SUI For Ecosystem And Community Development

According to Foresight News, Sui has announced that in addition to the previously announced 117 million SUI, an additional 40 million SUI will be transferred from external market makers to the ecosystem and community development. This move aims to promote the development of the Sui ecosystem. As previously reported by Foresight News, the Sui Foundation plans to reallocate 117 million SUI for purposes such as developer grants and support for ecosystem DAPPs.

