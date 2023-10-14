Y00ts NFT Project To Launch Cross-Chain Bridge To Ethereum With Gas Fee Coverage

According to Foresight News, the NFT project y00ts is set to launch a cross-chain bridge to Ethereum on Sunday. The project's officials will cover the gas fees for the first 24 hours of the bridge's operation. Additionally, 10 y00ts will be randomly distributed among the holders who use the cross-chain bridge during this period. As previously reported by Foresight News, y00ts will be migrating to Ethereum and fully refunding the funding provided by Polygon.

View full text