SocialFi App Tomo Launches On ConsenSys Layer2 Network Linea

According to Foresight News, SocialFi app Tomo has launched on the ConsenSys Layer2 network Linea, and is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Tomo integrates a wallet into the app, allowing users to seamlessly switch between Ethereum and Linea using an automated cross-chain bridge. Tomo also supports user registration with X, Gmail, or Apple. Before creators join Tomo, users can vote to express their expectations. If a creator has not yet joined, users can purchase votes, which will turn into Keys when the creator joins. For every transaction on Tomo, whether it involves votes or Keys, a 10% fee is charged. When trading votes, 5% goes to the platform and 5% is reserved for the creator, who can claim it upon joining. If the creator does not join within six months of the first purchase, the platform fee will be redistributed to the voters. Vote holders can unlock special group chats to devise creator recruitment strategies. When trading Keys, 5% goes directly to the creator and 5% goes to the platform.

