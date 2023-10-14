copy link
Lybra Finance Extends V1 LBR Token Migration Deadline By Three Months
Binance News
2023-10-14 03:13
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance has voted to extend the migration deadline for V1 LBR tokens by three months, until January 16th at 21:00. Existing V1 LBR holders can begin migrating their tokens to V2 esLBR starting from October 16th at 21:00. A 3% migration fee will be distributed weekly to esLBR holders, with the first distribution taking place on October 23rd.
