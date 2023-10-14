Cosmos' Stride Suspends Plan to Convert Native Token STRD to ATOM

According to Foresight News, the liquidity staking protocol Stride within the Cosmos ecosystem has temporarily suspended its plan to convert its native token STRD into ATOM. The decision comes as there has not been enough consensus reached to make any substantial progress in the discussions. Stride's core contributors will not force an evidently unpopular idea, and while the plan is currently shelved, it has not been completely abandoned. Previously, Foresight News reported that Stride intended to convert STRD into ATOM and use ATOM as the sole governance token, which would grant access to all rewards within the Stride protocol.

