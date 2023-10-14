IPOR Labs Launches Version 2 Of IPOR Protocol On Ethereum Mainnet

According to Foresight News, derivatives software developer IPOR Labs has launched version 2 of the IPOR protocol on the Ethereum mainnet. The updated version includes new features such as customized APR with zap, stETH pool, extended term structure, and upgraded spread model. Previously reported by Foresight News, IPOR Labs raised $5.55 million in funding in April last year, led by Arrington Capital.

