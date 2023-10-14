copy link
WAGMI Project Launches On Kava Network, Allowing Users To Stake Tokens And Earn Fees
2023-10-14 02:23
According to Foresight News, the algorithmic stablecoin MIM issuer Abracadabra's founder, Daniele Sestagalli, has announced the launch of the previously announced project 'WAGMI' on the Kava network. Users can now stake WAGMI tokens, convert them into sWAGMI, and earn fees.
