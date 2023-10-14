TZERO ATS To Rebrand As TZERO Securities And Expand Investment Banking Services

According to Foresight News, tZERO ATS, a broker-dealer subsidiary of security token platform tZERO that provides digital asset securities trading services, will change its name to 'tZERO Securities' on October 20th. The rebranding aims to expand the scope of customer services by adding investment banking services to its offerings. After the name change, tZERO Securities will continue to operate its ATS secondary trading business and self-clearing services.

