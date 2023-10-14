NFTFi Upgrades Protocol To Support Five-Year NFT Loans And ERC-1155 Assets

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform NFTFi has completed a protocol upgrade, now supporting NFT loans for up to five years. In addition, NFTFi will support ERC-1155 assets, including various real-world assets such as artwork, collectibles, real estate, and intellectual property as NFT collateral. The platform anticipates launching new services by the end of 2023, including refinancing and proportional interest repayment loans.

