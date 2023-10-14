copy link
create picture
more
NFTFi Upgrades Protocol To Support Five-Year NFT Loans And ERC-1155 Assets
Binance News
2023-10-14 01:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform NFTFi has completed a protocol upgrade, now supporting NFT loans for up to five years. In addition, NFTFi will support ERC-1155 assets, including various real-world assets such as artwork, collectibles, real estate, and intellectual property as NFT collateral. The platform anticipates launching new services by the end of 2023, including refinancing and proportional interest repayment loans.
View full text