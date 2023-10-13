Buy Crypto
Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Now Available for Purchase with Cryptocurrencies

Binance News
2023-10-13 17:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment application, now allows users to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Eras Tour Movie' concert using various cryptocurrencies, including XRP, SHIB, BTC, and ETH. To buy tickets, users should visit the AMC website, select the desired concert, and choose the crypto payment option during checkout. The Eras Tour Movie will take place in numerous countries, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, the UK, and many others. BitPay clarified that individuals willing to take advantage of the latest offering should visit the official AMC website and select the preferred concert of the pop star. Then, they will get the chance to choose their payment method, with one option being crypto. 'Review your order, confirm the transaction, and make your payment. BitPay ensures a secure and efficient payment process,' the entity explained the last step of the process. Some experts have recently maintained that a possible increasing adoption of XRP and SHIB could be one of the factors to trigger a price rally for the assets. The tokens' performance has been on a downfall lately. XRP has plunged by approximately 7% for the past week, whereas SHIB has witnessed a 5% decline. ChatGPT assumed that Ripple's native token has a chance to overcome the bearish trends next year should some favorable elements like regulatory developments, technological advancements, and positive macroeconomic conditions be in place.
