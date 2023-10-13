copy link
create picture
more
Stars Arena To Reopen On Sunday With Trading Function Suspended
Binance News
2023-10-13 15:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Avalanche ecosystem's social protocol, Stars Arena, announced that it will reopen on Sunday, but with the trading function temporarily suspended. The platform will release a separate announcement regarding the resumption of trading at a later date.
View full text