The Sandbox Partners With Sandsoft To Expand Web3 Gaming Expertise In Saudi Arabia And Middle East

According to Foresight News, The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming platform, has partnered with mobile game developer Sandsoft to establish a team of Web3 gaming experts and expand its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. Sandsoft is a gaming company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.