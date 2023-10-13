copy link
create picture
more
The Sandbox Partners With Sandsoft To Expand Web3 Gaming Expertise In Saudi Arabia And Middle East
Binance News
2023-10-13 15:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming platform, has partnered with mobile game developer Sandsoft to establish a team of Web3 gaming experts and expand its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. Sandsoft is a gaming company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
View full text