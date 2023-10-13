1inch Team Purchases 1,609 stETH Using 2.49 Million USDC

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin Monitoring reported that an hour ago, the 1inch team's address, labeled as '1inch: Team Investment Fund Collection,' used 2.49 million USDC to buy 1,609 stETH at an average price of $1,551. Since August 28, the 1inch team has accumulated a total of 10,773 ETH, using 15 million USDT and 2.56 million USDC, at an average price of $1,630.

