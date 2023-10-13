copy link
THORswap Updates Terms of Service and Resumes Operations, Excluding Users from Sanctioned Countries
2023-10-13 14:53
According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading protocol THORswap has updated its terms of service and resumed operations. The platform will no longer be accessible to users from Belarus, Myanmar, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Zimbabwe, or any countries sanctioned by the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.
