CertiK Announces Strategic Staff Adjustment Amid Changing Market
Binance News
2023-10-13 14:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CertiK co-founder and CEO Gu Ronghui stated in an email that the company is making strategic staff adjustments to adapt to the constantly changing market. The affected employees account for less than 15% of the workforce.
