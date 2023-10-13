copy link
TON Foundation Partners With Elliptic For Data Intelligence And Ecosystem Security
2023-10-13 13:43
According to Foresight News, the TON Foundation has partnered with blockchain analytics firm Elliptic to provide data intelligence and ecosystem security for its network. Elliptic will screen all TON wallet addresses and flag those associated with malicious actors, helping to protect TON users and projects from exposure to these accounts. Additionally, Elliptic will support the listing of Toncoin on exchanges.
