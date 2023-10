Stablecoin MAI Experiences Significant Depreciation, Drops 12.5% In 24 Hours

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that stablecoin MAI has experienced a severe depreciation, with its value dropping by 12.5% in the past 24 hours. The current price of MAI is approximately $0.72. The coin has been unpegged since July 2023, and its value fell to around $0.87 in September.