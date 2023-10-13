copy link
create picture
more
API3's Hosted dAPI Now Available on Base Platform
Binance News
2023-10-13 13:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, API3, a first-party oracle solution provider, has announced that its hosted decentralized Application Programming Interface (dAPI) is now available on the Base platform. Developers on Base can now access over 120 verifiable decentralized data sources supported by first-party oracle nodes.
View full text