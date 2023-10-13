Flare Network To Burn 2.1 Billion FLR Tokens To Support Ecosystem Development

According to Foresight News, smart contract platform Flare Network will burn 2.1 billion FLR tokens to support the development and overall health of its ecosystem. Approximately 198 million FLR will be burned immediately, with an additional 66 million FLR to be burned monthly until January 2026. Over 2% of the total FLR supply will be permanently removed from circulation to prevent dilution of community token holdings. The planned burned tokens have already been allocated to early Flare supporters and will not be distributed further.

