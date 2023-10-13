G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Approve Comprehensive Cryptocurrency Roadmap

According to Foresight News, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors have announced the unanimous approval of a comprehensive roadmap for regulating cryptocurrency assets in a joint statement in Marrakesh, Morocco. The aim is to enhance global financial stability and ensure effective management of cryptocurrencies within the international economic framework. The agreed-upon cryptocurrency roadmap is based on a comprehensive document released last month in Delhi, which serves as the 'blueprint' for the officially recognized G20 cryptocurrency roadmap. The roadmap includes policy frameworks, outreach initiatives beyond the G20's jurisdiction, global coordination, cooperation, basic information sharing, and addressing existing data gaps in the crypto market. G20 leaders also emphasized the need for clear tax treatment of cryptocurrency assets.

