Alchemy Launches Account Kit To Enhance User Experience With ERC-4337 Accounts, Social Login, And Gas Sponsorship

According to Foresight News, Web3 development platform Alchemy has announced the launch of Account Kit, a toolkit designed to improve user experience by utilizing ERC-4337 accounts, social logins, and gas sponsorship. The features or functionalities of Account Kit include the ability to log in using email, social media, keys, and Web3 wallets, as well as the option to sponsor transaction gas, execute one-step batch transactions, and instantly notify users upon the completion of UserOps operations.

