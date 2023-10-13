FTC Reaches Settlement With Voyager Digital, Permanently Bans Company From Handling Consumer Assets

According to Foresight News, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached a settlement with Voyager Digital, permanently banning the company from handling consumer assets and filing a lawsuit against its former CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, accusing him of falsely claiming that customer accounts were insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The proposed settlement with Voyager and its affiliates will permanently prohibit these companies from providing, marketing, or promoting any products or services that can be used to deposit, exchange, invest, or withdraw any assets. Foresight News previously reported that on October 12, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) accused the now-bankrupt Voyager Digital's former CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, of fraud and making false statements in a large-scale commodity pool scheme, alleging that he touted the Voyager platform as a 'safe haven' to earn high returns and entice customers to purchase and store digital asset commodities.

