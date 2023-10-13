Aztec Releases Decentralized Prover Coordination Proposal Based On ZK Rollup

According to Foresight News, privacy and scalability solution Aztec has released a decentralized prover coordination proposal based on ZK Rollup. Aztec stated that the next step in its roadmap is the decentralized prover coordination protocol. This proposal aims to define which nodes, in this case provers, can work on which parts of a block within the Aztec network. The sequencer selection protocol Fernet has now been defined, allowing everyone to know who the leader of a specific slot is and what the contents of that block are.

