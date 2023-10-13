Ronin Network Announces Lucas Upgrade And Shillin Hard Fork On Mainnet

According to Foresight News, the gaming-focused EVM blockchain Ronin Network has announced the launch of the Lucas (v2.6.2) upgrade and Shillin hard fork on the Ronin mainnet. The Lucas version implements Optimistic Fast Finality (REP-0003) and multiple protocol improvements under REP-0002. REP-0003 introduces a new fast finality mechanism aimed at increasing the speed of transaction confirmations on Ronin, while REP-0002 outlines the process of moving the Bridge to an independent application on Ronin, allowing it to be operated by its own set of operators without the need for validators to run it. Ronin Network advises users running validators or RPC nodes on the mainnet to upgrade to Lucas before October 26th.

