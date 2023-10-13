Alpaca Raises $15 Million From SBI Group To Accelerate Asian Expansion

According to Foresight News, stock and cryptocurrency trading API service company Alpaca has raised $15 million in convertible notes from SBI Group. Alpaca CEO Yoshi Yokokawa stated that this strategic investment brings the total funding for the Y Combinator-backed startup to $120 million since its establishment in 2015, which will help accelerate Alpaca's expansion in Asia. Alpaca launched its crypto API in October 2021, and its crypto business has not yet generated significant revenue. However, Yokokawa expects the crypto API business to grow as the cryptocurrency market recovers. Alpaca's crypto API allows businesses and developers to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks, as well as build applications that offer cryptocurrency and stock investment services within a single API.

