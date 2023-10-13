Whale Sells 2,714 ETH Worth $4.15 Million Through Intermediate Address

According to Foresight News, a whale with the address starting with 0xc30 sold 2,714 ETH, worth approximately $4.15 million, at an average price of $1,530 through an intermediate address starting with 0x46E about two hours ago. Since October 9th (four days ago), the whale has sold a total of 3,265 ETH at an average price of $1,543. Currently, the address still holds 4,448 ETH ($6.87 million) across two addresses, with an estimated ETH loss of about $2.3 million.

