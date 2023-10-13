L2BEAT Launches Build Your Own Rollup Tool for Simplified Sovereign Rollups

According to Foresight News, Layer2 technology research and data website L2BEAT has announced the launch of the Build Your Own Rollup (BYOR) tool. BYOR is a simplified version of a sovereign rollup, making the code easier to read and understand. The tool is currently deployed on the Holesky testnet, with features including fee sorting, sending and retrieving status to L1, removing invalid transactions, viewing account balances, sending transactions, and viewing transaction status. Compared to Optimistic and ZK rollups, sovereign rollups do not verify the state root on Ethereum, relying on it only for data availability and consensus. This prevents trust-minimized bridging between L1 and BYOR but significantly simplifies the code. The BYOR codebase consists of three components: smart contracts, nodes, and wallets, which when deployed together, allow end-users to interact with the network.

