DefiLlama Founder Launches Anti-Phishing Browser Plugin LlamaSearch

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DefiLlama founder 0xngmi has introduced a new anti-phishing browser plugin called LlamaSearch. The plugin features privacy-friendly, minimal permissions, and supports custom search engines. Additionally, the domain list is manually added by DefiLlama. If a matching search cannot be found within the local list of domains, the plugin will navigate to Google.