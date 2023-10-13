copy link
DefiLlama Founder Launches Anti-Phishing Browser Plugin LlamaSearch
2023-10-13 03:34
According to Foresight News, DefiLlama founder 0xngmi has introduced a new anti-phishing browser plugin called LlamaSearch. The plugin features privacy-friendly, minimal permissions, and supports custom search engines. Additionally, the domain list is manually added by DefiLlama. If a matching search cannot be found within the local list of domains, the plugin will navigate to Google.
