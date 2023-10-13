copy link
Beluga Protocol Suffers Attack On Arbitrum Network, Losing 59 ETH
2023-10-13 02:24
According to Foresight News, the multi-chain stable asset trading AMM protocol, Beluga Protocol, has experienced an attack on the Arbitrum network, resulting in a loss of 59 ETH. PeckShield monitoring detected the incident.
