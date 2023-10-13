Mysten Labs Announces Bullshark Quests 3 With 5 Million SUI Rewards

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of Bullshark Quests 3, which will distribute 5 million SUI rewards. This round of quests will primarily focus on gaming and will run from October 12th to November 9th. Participating projects in Bullshark Quests 3 include the hybrid casual game Arcade Champions, PvP tank battle game Panzerdogs, fitness role-playing game Run Legends, AI art platform The Collection, and Web3 poetry CCG experience Poetry in Motion. Similar to Bullshark Quests 2, users must have a SuiFrens Capy or Bullshark in their account to be eligible to participate in Quests 3.

View full text