Mysten Labs Announces Bullshark Quests 3 With 5 Million SUI Rewards
Binance News
2023-10-13 02:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of Bullshark Quests 3, which will distribute 5 million SUI rewards. This round of quests will primarily focus on gaming and will run from October 12th to November 9th. Participating projects in Bullshark Quests 3 include the hybrid casual game Arcade Champions, PvP tank battle game Panzerdogs, fitness role-playing game Run Legends, AI art platform The Collection, and Web3 poetry CCG experience Poetry in Motion. Similar to Bullshark Quests 2, users must have a SuiFrens Capy or Bullshark in their account to be eligible to participate in Quests 3.
